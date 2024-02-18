‘Squad’ Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Urges Democrats To ‘Vote Uncommitted’ Against Joe Biden

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib urged voters in her home state Saturday to “vote uncommitted” against President Joe Biden in the Feb. 27 presidential primary.

Tlaib released a video on social media calling for Michigan residents to avoid voting for the president as she expressed her discontent with the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict on the Gaza Strip.

“Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government,” Tlaib said. “If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted.”

NEW ENDORSEMENT: “If you want us to be louder, come here and vote uncommitted.” –@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/8pxuUjq5QG — #ListenToMichigan (@Listen2michigan) February 17, 2024

Tlaib, who was the only member of Congress to not vote in favor of a resolution Wednesday condemning Hamas for the raping of civilians following its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. She told her constituents to “support life” and “stand up for every single life killed in Gaza.” She emphasized the importance of establishing a voting block against the president “to say enough is enough.”

“I want you to think of all of the amazing young children and the people again, lives were lost in Gaza. This is the way you can raise our voices. Don’t make us even more invisible,” Tlaib said in the video. (RELATED: MTG Will Push To Censure ‘Squad’ Member Rashida Tlaib Over Pro-Palestine Views)

Tlaib has been a vocal critic of Israel, a position which is evident in her voting record. The left-wing Democrat voted against the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, which would bar members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad involved in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel from entering the United States.

Former President Donald Trump holds a 4.8% lead over Biden in Michigan polls, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump is polling at 46.9% in the swing state, while Biden is polling at 42.1%.