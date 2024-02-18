Video Highlights Deceased Transgender Activist Mourners’ Alleged Deception Of Catholic Cathedral Which Welcomed Them

Transgender activists who held a funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City allegedly deceived church officials when making the request for the service, according to video footage.

Activists and supporters held a funeral Thursday for a man identifying as a woman, Cecilia Gentili, a well-known advocate who lobbied for pro-transgender legislation at the state level. The iconic Catholic cathedral faced intense criticism after images and clips of the service circulated online, according to Time magazine. (RELATED: Catholic Cathedral Hosts Funeral For Deceased Trans Activist)

However, video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) allegedly shows activists gathered at a wake a day earlier as a speaker appeared to reveal Gentili’s gender identity was hidden from church officials. The video shows a speaker, allegedly transgender advocate Ceyenne Doroshow, standing in front of the crowd as Gentili’s open casket sits beside him.

“St. Patrick’s Cathedral is not having it. Here’s a little secret for all: they still don’t know she’s trans,” the speaker stated before the crowd could be heard wildly cheering.

NEW YORK Far Left trans activists revealed that they had deliberately deceived St. Patrick’s Cathedral by hiding the identity of the trans deceased as they unveiled plans to hijack the funeral the following day. pic.twitter.com/Xxoir84Pot — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 17, 2024

The rector of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Father Enrique Salvo, released a statement Saturday claiming the church had “no idea” they would be “degraded” in “such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.” The church additionally celebrated a “Mass of Reparation” Sunday at the direction of the Catholic archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

“Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week. The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way,” Salvo’s statement read.

“That such a scandal occurred at ‘America’s Parish Church’ makes it worse; that it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual forty–day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us. At the Cardinal’s directive, we have offered an appropriate Mass of Reparation.”

Gentili’s family reportedly responded to the pushback by slamming the church’s perceived hypocrisy in “claims to be a welcoming place for all” while praising Gentili’s work among the local residents.

“We brought precious life and radical joy to the Cathedral in historic defiance of the Church’s hypocrisy and anti-trans hatred. Cecilia Gentili’s funeral service, which filled the pews in ways the Cathedral only can during Easter service and NYPD funerals, was a reflection of the love she had for her community and a testament to the impact of her tireless advocacy,” the statement read.

“We bestow sainthood upon Cecilia, for her life’s work, for how she ministered, mothered, and loved all people regardless of HIV, immigration, or employment status. Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious Church continues to belittle, oppress, and chastise, and she changed the material conditions for countless people including unhoused people and those who needed healthcare. The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all. Gentili’s homegoing service will live on in history as a radical act of love and mourning for a revolutionary saint in our community.”

Gentili, who was notably an atheist, died Feb. 6 at the age of 52 and allegedly requested his funeral be held at the Fifth Avenue place of worship due it being “an icon, just like her,” Doroshow, who organized the event, claimed to the New York Times. Doroshow additionally admitted to the outlet he kept Gentili’s sexual identity “under wraps” when planning the event.