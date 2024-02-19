Houthis Force Crew To Abandon British-Registered Cargo Ship

The Yemeni Houthi rebels are claiming victory as a Belize-flagged cargo ship is at risk of sinking from two projectiles fired by the group Monday, The Guardian reported.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, said in a televised address that the ship suffered “extensive damage” and was “at risk of potential[ly] sinking in the Gulf of Aden,” the outlet reported. “During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely,” Saree added. (RELATED: Pentagon Investigating Spy Drone Crash Near Houthi-Controlled Yemen)

Houthis claim cargo ship is at risk of sinking after Red Sea attack https://t.co/nnRSZq1Y7H — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) February 19, 2024

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) appeared to confirm the details provided by the Houthi spokesman. UKMTO tweeted that the crew of a vessel attacked by Houthis “have abandoned” it. The same update noted that the “[v]essel at anchor and all crew are safe” and that “[m]ilitary authorities remain on the scene to provide assistance.”

UKMTO did not directly comment in the tweet about whether the vessel was harmed enough to be at risk of sinking. Nevertheless, this incident marks the first time that a crew had to abandon their ship due to Houthi attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Ynet reported.

“We are unsure [of the ship’s condition]. There is nobody onboard now,” said a spokesperson for LSS-SAPU, the security firm for the ship, The Guardian reported. “The owners and managers are considering options for towage,” the spokesperson added.

The Houthis have declared an ongoing blockade of all cargo entering the Red Sea and its surrounding waters starting in November to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, The Guardian reported. The blockade has had the effect of dropping total weekly toll revenues from Egypt’s Suez canal by 40 percent, the outlet reported.

The United States has accused Iran of supplying and aiding the Houthis. The American coast guard seized a vessel stuffed with advanced Iranian weapons Feb. 15 intended to be delivered to the Houthis. The U.S., along with the United Kingdom, have also launched “self-defense strikes” against Houthi targets who are trying to disrupt trade in the important commercial waterway.

“Our goal is not to completely eliminate the capabilities of Houthi forces. Our goal is to disrupt and degrade their ability to conduct these attacks,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a press conference Feb. 5.