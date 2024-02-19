Blue State Promotes Map Directing Minors To Free Condoms

Washington state promotes a map on its health department’s website directing minors to locations that offer free condoms.

The map, linked on the Washington State Department of Health’s Teen Health Hub, directs viewers to places that provide free condoms in the state. The condom map highlights locations like vape shops, Planned Parenthood chapters, taverns and tattoo parlors as offering free protection.

Some of the locations flagged by the map have “condom cube[s],” which are a kit that include a variety of condom brands. (RELATED: US Taxpayers Paid For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Condoms To Be Sent To Terrorist Hotbed)

The map is approved by Washington’s Youth Advisory Council, according to the department. The council is a “group of diverse young people from around Washington” that “helps the Washington State Department of Health learn about the public health topics that are important to young people,” according to its description.

Last minute plans for #ValentinesDay? Don’t risk an unplanned pregnancy. Have condoms and Plan B available no matter what you are doing with your partner. Your local Family Planning clinic can help: https://t.co/tuS1jNLk6g #NationalCondomWeek pic.twitter.com/CADRQDLHZ1 — Washington State Department of Health (@WADeptHealth) February 10, 2020



The Teen Health Hub also recommends resources to minors related to abortion, transgenderism and sex education, according to its website,

The state passed a law in May 2023 requiring youth shelters to hide minors who have run away from their parents if they are seeking an abortion or sex-change operation.

One Washington school reportedly gave elementary students a lesson that pushed preferred pronouns and puberty blockers. Another school district in the state didn’t allow students to opt out of LGBT Pride-related lessons.

The Washington State Department of Health and Public Health Seattle and King County did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.