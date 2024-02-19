Woman Hospitalized After Cougar Attacks Cyclists In Washington, Officials Say

A mountain lion attacked a group of five cyclists on a trail Saturday in Washington, hospitalizing one of the women, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The incident reportedly occurred on a trail northeast of Fall City, about 25 miles east of Seattle. Following the attack, one “subadult cougar” was removed from the area, but eyewitness accounts suggest there was a second cougar, according to WDFW. The 60-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries to her face, neck and jaw and is in stable condition, according to KIRO 7.

Fish and Wildlife officers say this kind of encounter is rare for the area, but residents say the cougars are common. https://t.co/GNK9XwQ0Jb — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) February 19, 2024

“And I hope that she will recover. She will be fine. I am hearing that it is not life-threatening,” Sgt. Carlo Pace with Fish and Wildlife Police said, according to KIRO 7. “But if it wasn’t for the response of her friends, it could’ve been much worse because these animals are lethal.”

While the WDFW states that the cougar was “removed,” Pace says the mountain lion was shot and killed, KIRO 7 reported. WDFW said a hound handler was sent to find the second big cat, but it was not found near the scene. WDFW has asked people not to venture into the area.

Mountain lion attacks are rare in the area, according to WDFW. Contrary to natural instincts, the WDFW urges people not to run away from big cats. Instead, they say to keep an eye on the animal, act big, make noise and fight back if attacked. (RELATED: Video Shows Mountain Lion Mangling Giant Schnauzer In Backyard. Dog Somehow Breaks Free And Survives)

“Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back using anything within reach, including sticks, rocks, shovels, backpacks, and clothing—even bare hands,” according to WDFW guidelines.

Earlier in February, a man used his snowboard to fend off a hungry cougar in the mountains of Utah.