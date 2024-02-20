Elon Musk Says His Brain Chip Allowed Patient To Move Object With His Mind

Billionaire Elon Musk says his company Neuralink’s first human brain chip patient is not experiencing any negative effects and is controlling a computer mouse using their mind.

Neuralink successfully implanted the patient in January, Musk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. He provided an update on the patient during an X Spaces conversation Monday that the patient has recovered well and is able to control a computer mouse with his mind. (RELATED: Org That Defunds Conservatives Tries To Sic Biden FTC On Elon Musk’s X)

I asked Elon Musk about the progress of Neuralink’s first human patient and the answer was pretty incredible. Listen here: pic.twitter.com/uPHNyOn0rk — ⭕ Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) February 20, 2024



″Progress is good. Patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,” Musk asserted.

He elaborated that the company is attempting to help patients gain as many capabilities with the mouse as possible. For instance, the billionaire explained Neuralink is striving to establish the ability to drag content on screens rather than just clicking on it.

Neuralink began recruiting human beings for a clinical trial in September for individuals with quadriplegia resulting from cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Neuralink announced on its website. The trial seeks to assess the brain chip’s safety, evaluate the performance of its “surgical robot” and gauge the implant’s effectiveness in enabling paralyzed individuals to direct external devices using their mind.

A robot surgically implants a chip into humans’ brains to “record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app that decodes movement intention,” according to Neuralink’s September announcement. The purpose of this is to enable individuals to “control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone,” as Musk alluded to in the Spaces discussion.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

