Guy From Ohio Reportedly Pretended To Be Emirati Prince, Stole $10 Million, Feds Allege

A man from Ohio allegedly pretended to be an Emirati Prince and allegedly stole $10 million from his victims within the span of three years, federal prosecutors reportedly said.

Zubair Abdur Razzaq Al Zubair faces federal charges of fraud and money laundering after he allegedly made millions of dollars by falsely portraying himself as a prince married to a princess from the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, Fox 8 Cleveland WJW reported.

USA v. Zubair Mehmet Abdur Razzaq al Zubair et al: Criminal Indictment (‘Fraud & Money Laundering’): Criminal Indictment alleging investment fraud, money laundering, theft of government funds, and harboring a fugitive involving Dubai Bridge Investments… https://t.co/mexy9VZ2Oz — OffshoreAlert (@OffshoreAlert) February 2, 2024



Muzzammil Muhammad Al Zubair, who allegedly falsely portrayed himself as a hedge fund manager, was also indicted, according to Fox 8. The brothers allegedly worked together as they engaged in various real estate, investment, COVID relief fund and cryptocurrency plots between June 2020 and Aug. 2023, the outlet reported.

The suspects allegedly used no less than two women to invest under false pretenses to “enrich themselves, to obtain funds for their personal use,” federal prosecutors reportedly stated. The brothers were accused of using the money they illegally obtained on private jets, luxury journeys, hotels, shopping, entertainment, jewelry and multiple firearms, the outlet reported.

One scheme by the Al Zubair brothers was allegedly signed in the office of a local mayor, according to court documents, according to Fox 8. (RELATED: Ex-Congressman Sues Jimmy Kimmel For $750,000)

The Al Zubair brothers allegedly “attended a signing ceremony between their company and one of the victims at the East Cleveland’s Mayor’s Office” in Aug. 2021, the indictment said, Fox 8 reported. The indictment reportedly added that “the East Cleveland mayor, his chief of staff, his law director and others” were allegedly also present. No East Cleveland officials have been accused of a crime, according to the outlet.

Another alleged scheme reportedly defrauded one victim out of over $3 million in cryptocurrency as the suspects claimed to control the GE Lighting headquarters in East Cleveland from July 2021 to May 2022, prosecutors stated.

Despite allegedly referring to himself as “His Excellency” in emails, the closest relation to Emirati royalty Zubair Abdur Razzaq has is having resided in the United Arab Emirates from 2008 to 2020, according to the outlet. The indictment reportedly stated that Muzzammil Muhammad’s “only education on hedge funds was from watching YouTube videos.”