REPORT: Trans Activist Blogger Charged With Neglecting Autistic Son In House Full Of Poop Buckets

A transgender activist blogger was reportedly charged with neglecting his autistic son in a house full of poop buckets.

Robert Eugene Plummer, who identifies as a female named Kirstyn Piper, was arrested on Dec. 12 in Ocean County alongside his wife for allegedly leaving their 10-year-old child in “squalid” conditions, according to Reduxx.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 A transgender “family blogger” is facing charges of endangering the welfare of his autistic son after buckets of human waste were found throughout their “feces-covered” home. The child had not been able to bathe for almost one year.https://t.co/6FFvyFXvWa — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 19, 2024

The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) was first alerted of “ongoing concerns” regarding the child’s hygiene and appearance by an elementary school nurse Dec. 8, according to the outlet. During a welfare visit, DCPP workers found the house occupied by multiple Home Depot buckets filled with human waste after discovering that the bathroom was “covered with feces,” the outlet reported.

The child, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016, was removed from the home after police were notified by DCPP of its “deplorable conditions,” Reduxx reported. In an interview with police, the child alleged that both the toilet and bathtub were not functional for one year because they were clogged with feces, according to the report. He also alleged to officers that he was bullied at school due to his poor hygiene, the outlet reported.

Plummer and his wife, Amy, were both charged in New Jersey with endangering the welfare of their son, the outlet reported. They were released from jail on Dec. 19 pending trial, and their next hearing is scheduled in March. (RELATED: Catholic Cathedral Hosts Funeral For Deceased Trans Activist)

Amy reportedly deferred to her transgender spouse regarding the home’s condition, stating that she suffers from a physical disability rendering it difficult to walk. She also said the family could not afford to hire a plumber, according to the outlet.

Both the transgender activist and his wife were vocal supporters of the LGBT on social media, Reduxx noted. Plummer reportedly wrote an entry for couple’s blog in Feb. 2023, declaring his “responsibility” to expose children to “LGBTQ+ issues and transgender rights” at an early age. Photos posted on the couple’s account appear to show their son at multiple LGBT-themed events, the outlet reported.