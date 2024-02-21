Biden Dog Commander Bit Secret Service Dozens Of Times More Than Previously Reported, New Docs Reveal

President Joe Biden’s dog bit U.S. Secret Service personnel at least two dozen times, new documents obtained by CNN show.

Commander Biden, a two-year-old German Shepard, had previously been ousted from the White House in October after it was reported that the dog had committed 11 biting incidents. The dog has bitten Secret Service agents at least 24 times, in addition to previously reported biting incidents involving White House staff, according to documents obtained by CNN through a Freedom of Information Act.

Because of the biting incidents, Secret Service agents took numerous precautions to avoid the dog and to stay safe, the documents obtained by CNN show.

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” one assistant special agent in charge of USSS’ Presidential Protective Division reportedly wrote to their team in a June 2023 email obtained by CNN. The agent went on to tell others that they “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety.”

The dog bit Secret Service agents at the White House, at Camp David, at Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and at Nantucket, Massachusetts, CNN reported.

One incident details a time when Commander was off his leash while in Rehoboth, Delaware, CNN reported.

“In the background SA [redacted] heard the voice of what believes to be FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden [redacted] yelling [redacted quote]. Commander ran toward the direction of post [redacted] booth and bit SA [redacted in the left forearm. Causing a severe deep open wound. As result of the attack SA [redacted] started to loose (sic) a significant amount of blood from [redacted] arm,” the documents obtained by CNN show. The agent reportedly received six stitches on site, CNN reported.

Another incident happened while Biden was present, according to CNN.

“Commander and POTUS were entering the Palm Room through the West Colonnade. Commander came in first circled back and grabbed my arm left arm. He then stood up and back down. He is literally my height standing. POTUS entered shortly after since he was trailing behind him. POTUS entered the Palm Room and said [redacted],” the agent said in a description of the event, saying that they were “in shock that this incident occurred,” according to the report, CNN reported.

Following Commander’s removal from the White House, dog trainers told the Daily Caller that the German Shepard’s behavior can in part be attributed to a lack of leadership and direction from its owners. The trainers added that Biden is the only one with the ability to get the dog under control. (RELATED: Biden Too Beta? Dog Trainers Say Biting Indicates Lack Of Leadership)

“I think that’s probably a lot of it, I’d say [the dog] is probably lacking some direction and lacking some good leadership, but I don’t know how conducive that would be, given the environment that he’s in, for it to be successful with this individual dog,” David Tirpak of Miracle K9 Training previously told the Caller. He added German Shepherds come under additional stress when they are controlled by an individual who is not the original person, such as their owner, with whom they initially made a bond.

The Biden’s other German Shepard, Major Biden, was removed from the White House before Commander after he bit two people within a month in 2021, the Washington Post reported.

“President Biden has to be the one that’s going to step up and control the dog,” Tom Davis of Upstate Canine Academy told the Caller. “It’s not only his responsibility, but he’s the one that has the best shot [at controlling the dog]. I mean, everybody knows that when you get a dog, they’re your best friend.”

The Biden family is reportedly remorseful over the biting incidents, feeling “heartbroken,” a source close to the Biden family told CNN.

“They’ve been heartbroken over this. They’ve apologized to those who have been bitten, taken flowers to some. They feel awful. Commander was over-protective, and even though they tried and tried to work on it, they had to let him go live with other members of their family,” the source said.

After several biting incidents, an agent said that White House staff had been told that Commander “should not be out on its own,” CNN reported.

“The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. Despite additional dog training, leashing, working with veterinarians, and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander. Since the fall, he has lived with other family members,” Elizabeth Alexander, first lady Jill Biden’s communications director, said in a statement to CNN.