‘We’re Getting Pushed Out’: Chicago Residents Blast City Officials Over Migrant Crisis

Chicago residents ripped city officials on Wednesday over the migrant crisis, according to Fox News.

Local and state officials have approved hundreds of millions of dollars to aid more than 35,000 migrants who were transported to the Windy City, Fox News reported. Residents spoke out against the influx during a city council meeting. (RELATED: ‘These People Are Dopes’: Chicago Roasted On Social Media For Passing Resolution Supporting Gaza Ceasefire)

“All this asylum-seeking lie, all this about refugees — no, no, no. What’s happening is they’re emptying out the dregs of their jails into the United States and to our communities,” one resident said, according to Fox News. “They’re junking up our country. And yeah, we feel some kind of way about it because it’s our country. We’re going to get them out of our communities because they don’t deserve to be there.”

“If the crisis is so bad, the city council members who are so concerned should donate their salaries to the cause like a real public servant should,” another resident said, the outlet reported.

Chicago residents speak out against migrants welcomed by city: ‘Junking up our country’ https://t.co/UdGl4Ng6nY — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 21, 2024

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for the state legislature to provide $182 million in funds to assist Chicago in responding to the influx of migrants, The State Register-Journal reported.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021.

