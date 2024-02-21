EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: GOP Rep. Bob Good’s Campaign Called Police On Trump Supporters Ousting Him From Pro-Trump Event

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good, who is up for reelection, had his campaign call the police Saturday on a group of Trump supporters after he was kicked out of a pro-Trump event, according to audio obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

Good, who is running against state Sen. John McGuire in the primary for the 5th district of Virginia, showed up at a Trump store in Farmville, Virginia, owned by the now-former Appomattox, Virginia GOP Chair Karen Angulo.

Angulo rented a storefront to serve as the Trump store in her area. Saturday, Feb. 17 was the grand opening of the store and Angulo invited McGuire to attend, saying “John has been a supporter of President Trump and never wavered, unlike Bob Good.”

“After being told the night before that he was not welcome, Bob showed up uninvited, and attempted to make the day about himself, instead of President Trump,” Angulo continued. “I repeatedly asked Bob to leave. Once he finally relented and left our store, Bob and his paid campaign staff stood out front for over four hours trying to block people from entering our store. The whole thing was very embarrassing behavior for anyone, let alone a sitting member of Congress.”

In the audio obtained by the Daily Caller, a woman can be heard saying she is with Good and that “four young men” were getting “belligerent” and getting in Good’s “personal space.”

“Come on, Bob. Come over here. Never mind. I see a police officer going by. This is Diana with Bob. Good, the congressman,” the woman can be heard saying to the 911 dispatcher.

“Yes,” the 911 dispatcher says back to her.

“There’s an officer who just passed us, if could come back and talk to me. That would be great, because there’s some belligerent people out here getting in the congressman’s personal space,” she says.

“How many of them is it?” the dispatcher asks.

“There’s four young men,” she responds.

“Four of them? Ok. Are they white males? Black males?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes. I have pictures and videos,” she says.

“Are they still there?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yes,” she responds.

“Oh, okay. You said you had pictures and videos I thought that maybe they left. All right. Yes. We will have officers come out and speak with you,” the dispatcher says.

To which she said: “Thank you.”

LISTEN HERE:



Good was an early supporter of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign over Trump. After DeSantis dropped out in late January, Good endorsed Trump to be the GOP nominee.

Good said he was invited via text message. However, in a video, Angulo can be seen repeatedly asking him to leave her store and saying he was trespassing.

WATCH:

Jake Matthews, spokesman for Virginians for Conservative Leadership PAC slammed Good in response to the audio of the 911 call.

“Bob Good has been trying to deceive voters from day one. Whether it be his voting record or support for President Trump, Bob Good has a history of saying one thing in public and doing another in private,” Matthews told the Caller.

“His history of selling out his constituents and saying one thing but doing the opposite highlights his disastrous tenure in Congress. By calling the police on Trump supporters, Bob Good has shown that he is not a MAGA Republican – he is a political sellout who only seeks to make a name for himself, not deliver for the 5th District,” he added.

The Caller contacted Good’s campaign about the audio, to which they did not immediately respond.