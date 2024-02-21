Trump Hits Serious Note, Tells Laura Ingraham He Won’t ‘Smile’ Because Country Is ‘Dying’

Former President Donald Trump said he did not “see much humor” in America’s situation during an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox News.

Trump spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham after a live town hall Tuesday, answering additional questions from Ingraham and people in the audience on multiple subjects, including how he handled attacks from corporate media and Democrats. Ingraham noted Trump has a sense of humor and asked if it would be visible on the campaign trail. (RELATED: ‘He’s Been So Great’: Trump Singles Out Audience Member As Possible VP Pick During Town Hall)

“We have a country that’s dying,” Trump responded. “We have a country that’s – it’s a failing nation. I say it in my speeches, it’s a failing nation. We have a nation in decline. We are a nation in decline. I just don’t think it’s a subject that we are smiling too much about. When I see 18 million by the time he leaves, I think that’s going to be the number, 18 million people coming in from places unknown.”

WATCH:



“We have no idea who they are, but they are terrorists. We are going to have massive terrorism. We are going to have a big problem with terrorists, we’re going to have a lot of problems and especially the bad ones and remember what I said, the local police force,” Trump continued. “You have a great family right there, the Heinz family sitting in the front row. They lost their daughter to an illegal alien came in, and we threw him out and he was gone and he came back in and their daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant that came in during the Biden administration. So sad.”

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported over 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since the start of fiscal year 2021.

“So, I just don’t see that much humor in what we’re doing. This is a very serious charge and this is a very serious thing I’m doing and I don’t want to be,” Trump told Ingraham. “You know, if I start talking with a smile, they will say he smiled because the fake news is just terrible: He smiled, what was he smiling about, and I don’t really want to smile. I want to smile when we complete the task and make America great again.”

Trump leads President Joe Biden by 1.9% in a general election matchup in the RealClearPolitics average, with his lead growing to 5% when independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

