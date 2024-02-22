Discover How and Where to Buy and Sell Dogecoin Worldwide

Whether you’re new to the cryptocurrency market or a seasoned vet, all crypto traders are aware that market regulations are constantly fluctuating. The volatility of crypto is not just relegated to prices but also to the ever-evolving laws concerning where traders can buy and sell tokens. When Dogecoin (DOGE) hit the market as an experiment in 2013, it quickly began the leap to becoming a favorite among many traders. However, as it has grown and expanded over the past 11 years, traders could likely use a refresher to determine whether they can buy Dogecoin in their area.

Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency, which uses the “Doge” meme as its famed mascot. The token is most commonly used for tipping content creators across assorted social media platforms and is known globally for its likeness to the Shiba Inu dog that was popularized by the meme. Dogecoin quickly gained a massive audience after hitting the market, but now boasts one of the largest market caps in the industry. Since its inception, Dogecoin has been tethered to Kraken. With Kraken, traders can do much more with Dogecoin, including everything from making their first trade to collecting NFTs and utilizing Kraken’s advanced Dogecoin Pro trading tools.

As the leader in the Dogecoin market, Kraken offers deep liquidity and immediate trades on more than 200 Dogecoin trading pairs. Once you buy Dogecoin, you can trade it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. Of course, as mentioned earlier, you may be wondering if Dogecoin is available to buy and trade where you reside. Although Kraken is happy to welcome clients from all over the globe, there are a few exceptions due to international and local financial and cryptocurrency regulations. There may be certain restrictions placed on your account depending upon your verified residency.

As the nation of Africa has welcomed cryptocurrencies with open arms, perhaps more so than on any other continent, many areas across the nation recognize Dogecoin. These places include the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Namibia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Zimbabwe. Of course, Africa is not the only nation to have embraced crypto, as many areas around Asia such as Hong Kong, Japan, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen also permit the use of Kraken and Dogecoin.

Other regions that allow for the buying and selling of Dogecoin include both North and South America, specifically if you reside in Canada, the United States, and Venezuela. Kraken is also a popular platform in Australia and several regions across Europe. European countries that currently allow for the trading of Dogecoin include Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. However, alongside this list of regions where Kraken is frequently used by traders comes the inevitable list of regions that have strict regulations prohibiting the platform.

At this time the regions that do not permit Kraken to serve clients are as follows: Afghanistan, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Syria. Nevertheless, the rules and regulations concerning all cryptocurrencies are routinely subject to change. All traders are always advised to research the latest news before conducting any transactions.