GOP Rep Floats Federal Bill To Protect IVF After State Supreme Court Rules Frozen Embryos Are Babies

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is using legislative efforts to protect IVF access after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling, according to Axios.

Mace is seeking to voice concerns about protecting fertility treatments following the Alabama Supreme Court ruling last week that the state would consider frozen embryos “children,” Axios reported. (RELATED: Medical Professionals, Republicans Face New Challenges Following Red State Supreme Court’s Embryo Ruling)

“We are currently drafting a resolution to express our sentiment and then looking at legislative options,” Mace told Axio.

House Republicans speaking out against restrictions included Rep. Nick LaLota and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito.

“[It] goes too far,” LaLota told Axios.

“[It will] rob countless Americans of the joys of family life,” D’Esposito told the outlet.

Others included Rep. Don Bacon and Rep. Michelle Steel.

As someone who struggled to get pregnant, I believe all life is a gift. IVF allowed me, as it has so many others, to start my family. I believe there is nothing more pro-life than helping families have children, and I do not support federal restrictions on IVF. — Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) February 22, 2024

The ruling followed a case where three couples attempted to sue a hospital for wrongful death after alleging that a patient at the hospital destroyed their frozen embryos.

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham stated they would pause IVF treatment at their Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility as they evaluate the Supreme Court decision due to concerns about potential legal ramifications

Similar concerns following the ruling have led many other fertility clinics in Alabama to cease their IVF treatments.

“We should do everything we can to protect IVF for women everywhere,” Mace told Axio.