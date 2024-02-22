REPORT: Israeli Forces Arrest Eight United Nations Employees For Alleged Terror Ties

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have arrested at least eight United Nations employees over their alleged ties to Hamas, a secret document read, Maariv reported Thursday.

All eight of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees were arrested in the Gaza Strip and transferred to Israel, the Israeli news outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Israel Border Guards Find Six Military Drones Amid UNRWA Donations)

The Hebrew outlet said they obtained a secret document from UNRWA requesting that Israel grant the organization access to the accused following their arrest. The arrests spanned from October to February, with one of the employees being accused of participating in Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre of southern Israeli communities.

Israeli officials said that they had not yet answered the appeals by UNRWA and that the investigation over the alleged deeds of the accused are still ongoing, the outlet reported.

בשל קשר לחמאס: לפחות 8 עובדי הארגון אונר”א נעצרו ע”י כוחות צה”לhttps://t.co/KjxWQCwflw — מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) February 22, 2024

Israel published accusations of 12 UNRWA employees Feb. 16 who allegedly directly participated in the Oct. 7 massacre. Some allegedly participated in the taking of hostages.

“In addition to these 12 workers [whose information was published], we have significant indications based on intelligence, that over 30 UNRWA workers participated in the massacre, facilitated the taking of hostages, looted and stole from Israeli communities, and more,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, according to The Times of Israel. The minister estimated that 12 percent of UNRWA staff had ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

An American intelligence assessment obtained by The Wall Street Journal estimates that about 10 percent of staff have such ties. “The institution [UNRWA] as a whole is a haven for Hamas’ radical ideology,” one Israeli official told The Wall Street Journal.

The United Nations have formed a board to review such allegations against their employees.