‘Libs Of TikTok’ Claims Stripe Disabled Its Account And Froze Its Funds In Alleged Sabotage

The popular conservative Twitter account “Libs Of TikTok” claims that payment processor Stripe disabled its account and froze its funds following the account’s recent post on social media

Libs Of TikTok, known for its amplification of crazy progressive social media posts on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, alleged that its account with one of the world’s biggest payment processors, Stripe, was frozen and that was unable to access its funds with the company for a month. Raichik’s work has garnered her many high-profile fans including Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro and even the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

BREAKING: @stripe disabled my account. They’re also holding onto my funds and won’t release them. I called and emailed and they aren’t giving me a straight answer. This has been going on for a month. Nobody has been able to subscribe to my newsletter and my funds are frozen. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 22, 2024

With over 2.4 million followers, the Twitter account is run by conservative Chaya Raichik who, since she was doxxed by The Washington Post, has become an influential conservative social media personality. Despite being accused of misinformation and harassment by far-left outlets like Slate, Raichik largely reposts the online work of Democrats, particularly those who boast about promoting gender ideology in schools. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP-Led States Demand Major Firms Stop Backing Efforts To ‘De-Bank’ Conservatives)

Stripe responded to the allegation claiming it was simply an administrative mix-up. The company’s head of community communications Edwin Wee replied on Twitter, “The issue was the card statement descriptor was set as ‘TikTok.’ Card networks found this confusing. Now that the descriptor’s been updated, payouts have been re-enabled.”

(Edwin from Stripe here.) The issue was the card statement descriptor was set as “TikTok.” Card networks found this confusing. Now that the descriptor’s been updated, payouts have been re-enabled. — edwin (@edwinwee) February 22, 2024

“They made a typo or something when setting up their Stripe account (customers saw a different business name). They fixed it and we reenabled their account,” Wee added.