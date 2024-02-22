Volkswagen Recalling Over 260,000 Vehicles To Address Potential Fuel Leakage And Fire Hazard

Volkswagen, the German automobile company, issued a safety recall on over 260,000 of their vehicles Thursday to address potential fuel and fire hazards.

The recall covers an assortment of vehicle models from 2015 to 2020 that is intended to fix a potential fuel leaking problem that could cause a fire. (RELATED: Multiple Western EV Manufacturers May Have Links To Chinese Region Notorious For Slave Labor)

The defect was deemed to be a rare one as it was estimated to impact less than one percent of the various listed models, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posting of Volkswagen’s recall notice.

Volkswagen to recall 261,000 cars to fix pump problem that can let fuel leak and increase fire risk https://t.co/lMKWxe4oQz — Ilan Hulkower (@IHulkower) February 22, 2024

“Customers could experience refueling issues (early stopping fuel nozzles, spillback) when fuel has accumulated in the EVAP [Evaporative Emissions] system. A fuel odor may also be noticed by the driver/vehicle occupants,” Volkswagen noted.

An investigation into the matter was launched in 2023 after U.S. safety regulators received 79 complaints from car owners about fuel leaking, Fox 8 reported.

The recall document also said that in their investigations, no fires have been identified that have been caused by this problem.

The company has proposed a solution to the issue by updating the fuel tank’s suction jet pump. “Replace the suction jet pump inside the fuel tank with the latest version of suction jet pump at no cost to customers. Volkswagen and Audi will offer a reimbursement plan under this recall,” the notice read.