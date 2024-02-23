2 Mississippi National Guardsmen Killed In Helicopter Crash During Training Mission 

Two Mississippi National Guard pilots were killed in a helicopter crash on Friday, the state’s governor announced.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said that an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. The crash took place during a routine training mission, Reeves posted. (RELATED: Marine Corps Identifies Troops Lost In Helicopter Crash)

Today at approximately 2pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County. Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 23, 2024

“Today at approximately 2pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County,” Reeves posted. “Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local authorities.”

“Please join @firstladyofms and me in praying for the two Guardsmen and their families,” Reeves continued. “Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them.”

A Utah Army National Guard AH-64D Apache Longbow crashed on Feb.13, injuring the two-person crew, Fox News reported. The helicopter ended up on its side during a routine training exercise, according to KUTV, a Utah CBS affiliate.

Five Marines were killed when their CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter crashed on Feb. 6 while flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

The military grounded all of its V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in December after an Air Force CV-22 crashed, killing all eight personnel on board.

The AH-64 Apache entered service in 1984, with over 2,700 produced and has been purchased by 17 countries, according to Boeing’s website. The Apache has a 30mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds of ammunition and can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, 70mm Hydra rockets, AIM-92 Stinger missiles and auxiliary fuel tanks, according to MilitaryFactory.com.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.