Chemical Hazmat Situation At Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Plant Hospitalizes More Than 50, Police Say

A chemical odor caused more than a third of the employees in a pharmaceutical packaging plant in eastern Pennsylvania to be hospitalized Friday, authorities said.

Fire and emergency medical services personnel and police arrived just after midday in response to a report of Sharp Packaging Solutions employees “experiencing nausea, vomiting, and headaches,” the Upper Macungie Township Police Department (UMTPD) said in a statement. Fifty-four of the 154 employees were hospitalized.

Investigators including fire and hazardous materials personnel assessed the premises but “no abnormal readings were indicated,” UMTPD said.

“At this time, there has been no determination as to the cause of the odor,” UMTPD added, while also indicating that they would release updates should new information emerge

The investigators checked for gas leaks but found none, local news outlet WFMZ reported. Some of the employees taken to the hospitals were not symptomatic but opted to be preemptively checked. Some reported having a hoarse throat.

The production floor of the affected building on the premises was closed and evacuated due to the incident, and the affected employees were recovering at local hospitals or at home, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement, according to WFMZ.

“We are deeply grateful for the swift and thorough response from local emergency services, and we are currently working closely with local officials to investigate the source of the odor,” the company’s spokesperson said in part.

“At this time, Sharp’s Environment Health and Safety leaders and facility management are coordinating with local officials to investigate and address the source of the odor. The Special Operations Team from the County of Lehigh Emergency Management Agency conducted an extensive hazardous materials evaluation of the impact area and found no evidence of any hazardous chemicals or odors. We will remain in contact with local officials and keep our employees informed when we have more to share,” the spokesperson added, according to WFMZ.