Oklahoma To End Grocery Tax For 4,000,000 Residents

Oklahoma’s Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to abolish grocery taxes for all of the state’s residents, virtually assuring that the bill will become law, KOCO 5 News reported.

The Senate voted 42-2 in favor of House Bill 1955, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Video Shows Pipeline Explosion Shooting Flames 500 Feet In The Air)

Grocery tax cut bill passes Oklahoma Senate, heads to governor’s desk | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/12QfObKyLa — koconews (@koconews) February 23, 2024

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement Thursday announcing that he endorsed the legislation and plans to sign it.

“Today, we get to fulfill a promise to all four million Oklahomans and pass the largest single year tax cut in Oklahoma history. Cutting the grocery tax means relief for all Oklahomans … I want to thank Speaker McCall and the House for tirelessly fighting for tax cuts, and to Pro Tem Treat and the Senate for sending this to my desk,” Stitt said, according to the press release. “I’m going to always fight for limited government and lower taxes, and I will still advocate to get us on path to zero income tax. This is a victory I’m excited to celebrate,” he added.

Stitt also posted the same message on Twitter, along with the message “Goodbye State Grocery Tax.”

The bill is set to take effect in August, KOCO 5 News reported.

“This is a truly historic day,” Republican state House Speaker Charles McCall said, according to Tulsa World. “With the passage of House Bill 1955, the Legislature has managed to give Oklahomans the largest single-year tax cut in state history, returning $411 million to our citizens at a time when they need it the most.”

State Sen. Roger Thompson was the sole Republican to vote against the measure, the outlet noted.

“Because of our history, because of the needs of this state and because there is a preemptive clause in this bill that prevents even towns that are struggling from passing a sales tax for over a year, I will be a ‘no’ on this bill today,” Thompson said during the debate, according to KOCO 5.

“A flat budget means that we are walking away from growth in Oklahoma businesses and Oklahoma families,” said state Sen. Mary Boren, the only Democrat to vote against the bill, the outlet reported.