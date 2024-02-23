On-Duty Cop Arrested And Fired For Alleged Shoplifting

An on-duty police officer in Mississippi was arrested Wednesday by her own department for allegedly shoplifting shoes, the New York Post reported.

The 33-year-old offending officer, Robin Conner, was later fired by the police department over this alleged conduct, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Alabama Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Making Multiple Swatting Reports)

On-duty cop arrested for shoplifting while in uniform: ‘It’s embarrassing for the department’ https://t.co/oc6tbvhcNg pic.twitter.com/Gm2Kceb71n — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2024

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that Conner had allegedly shoplifted a $140 pair of tennis shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods while in police uniform and was formally charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, the Columbia Dispatch reported. According to Daughtry, a store employee allegedly caught Conner in the act, detained her and called 911 to alert the police, the outlet noted.

“Myself, the assistant chief and the captain over patrol all responded,” Daughtry said, the outlet reported. “It’s embarrassing for the department, but we’re going to treat her like we would anybody else.”

Conner was placed on immediate administrative leave while her department investigated the matter, WCBI reported.

“We have a job to do and we’re held to a higher standard. And the community is just starting to trust us, and to take this gut punch really hurts. That’s why we fulfilled our obligation, not only to the store but to the community,” Daughtry told the outlet.

Conner was given a $862 bond, WCBI reported. The city council voted unanimously Thursday to fire Conner from the police department, WVTA reported. Conner had been on the police force since 2022, according to the Columbia Dispatch.