California Senate Race Thickens As Democrat Places Ad Buy With Fox

Prominent Trump critic and California Senate candidate Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has purchased ad space on Fox News after urging advertisers to drop the network for airing election misinformation, Politico reported.

Schiff claimed in February 2023 that Fox News and other outlets “deliberately put out lies and deliberately undermine our elections” and said that advertisers need to “attack” the networks’ profits, The Wrap reported. However, Schiff’s ad buy with the conservative news network is set to begin airing on Saturday, Politico reported.

The California Senate primary has emerged as one of the most expensive races in the country, with candidates vying to compete for late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat on 2024 general election ballot. In California, the two top performers in the state’s open primary advance to the general election, meaning that there could be two Democrats on the ballot. (RELATED: A Republican Of All People Is Throwing A Wrench Into California’s Senate Race)

A super PAC backing Schiff had previously run an ad painting Steve Garvey, the leading Republican in the race, as too conservative, Politico reported.

Among the two leading candidates for U.S. Senate — there are two very different visions for California. Watch our latest ad ⤵︎ pic.twitter.com/mCm6LT1P3o — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) February 1, 2024

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, one of Schiff’s opponents in the primary, blasted her congressional colleague for what she called a “cynical” tactic.

“Adam Schiff knows he will lose to me in November. That’s what this brazenly cynical ad is about—furthering his own political career, boxing out qualified Democratic women candidates, and boosting a Republican candidate to do it. We need honest leadership, not political games,” the congresswoman wrote on X in reference to the Garvey ad.

“It’s important for California voters—no matter what TV channel they tune into—to know what’s at stake in this election,” a spokesperson for the Schiff campaign told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Porter and Garvey were neck and neck for second place in a recent primary poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California.

