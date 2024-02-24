REPORT: Alabama Judge Battles For Life After Son Allegedly Gunned Him Down Following Argument

Alabama Judge Johnny Hardwick is in critical condition and battling for his life after he was allegedly shot by his son Saturday, the New York Post reported.

The judge presiding over the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit was critically injured in his own home after his son, Khalfani Hardwick, reportedly shot him, according to the New York Post.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the father and son allegedly engaged in a confrontation which escalated to violence and the reported shooting. The altercation was described by authorities as a “domestic incident.”

Alabama judge clinging to life after being shot by son with history of violence: cops https://t.co/DXlTA53ew8 pic.twitter.com/iDRjSz69gW — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2024

Charges have yet to be filed against Khalfani, the outlet stated. The severity of Judge Hardwick’s condition necessitated immediate surgical intervention, and he remains under medical care for serious injuries, according to the outlet. Details regarding the extent of his wounds or the number of gunshot injuries have not been disclosed by the police. (RELATED: Maryland State Judge Shot Dead In His Own Driveway)

This is not the first instance of Khalfani allegedly being involved in violent crimes. His criminal record includes the 2014 fatal shooting of Clayton Riley, a case which concluded with a plea deal reducing an attempted murder charge to second-degree assault, the outlet reported. Despite his father’s position as a judge at the time, Khalfani served no prison sentence for his involvement in Riley’s death, the New York Post added.

Judge Hardwick, has been an integral part of the 15th Judicial Circuit since 2001 and recently assumed the role of president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges, according to the New York Post.