‘You’d Be Okay With Lara Trump?’: Neil Cavuto Presses South Carolina GOP Chairman On RNC Short List

Fox News host Neil Cavuto pressed South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick on Saturday about former President Donald Trump’s Republican National Committee (RNC) leadership short list.

Cavuto asked McKissick on an episode of “Cavuto Live” whether he supported Trump’s endorsement of his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for the position of RNC co-chair

“Real quickly, your name mentioned on a shortlist to be the next RNC chair. Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, is also mentioned in that group,” Cavuto said. “How do you feel about that?”

“Well, at the end of the day, the party and the nominee always come together on a leadership team that makes sense so we can do our job, which is to win campaigns. And that’s what I wanna see happening in November,” McKissick said.

“And you’d be okay with Lara Trump?” Cavuto asked.

“Again, I wanna work together with the nominee, the campaign, the party and everybody to make sure we win in November. It doesn’t matter who that is as long as we win,” McKissick replied.

Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law for RNC co-chair in a Feb. 12 statement. The GOP presidential frontrunner endorsed North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley to replace RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita for RNC Chief Operating Officer in the same statement. (RELATED: Teamsters Made First Donation In Decades To RNC, Records Show — RNC Denies Receiving The Cash)

“My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has agreed to run as the RNC Co-Chair,” Trump wrote. “Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for. She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!”

Lara Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday she would prioritize early voting as RNC co-chair. She said that her “Bank Your Vote” strategy involves making sure Republican voters cast their vote “as early as possible, through in-person early voting, absentee voting and ballot harvesting where legal.”