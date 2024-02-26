Biden Barely Edging Out Trump Among Key Democratic Voting Bloc: POLL

Former President Donald Trump appears to have cut deep into President Joe Biden’s lead among voters under the age of 34, a new poll found.

If the election were held today, 52% of voters ages 18 to 34 said they would vote for Biden compared to 48% who said they would support Trump, according to polling data released by Axios and Generation Lab on Monday. Young voters were a key part of Biden’s coalition in 2020, and a Pew Research Center analysis found that 59% of voters ages 18 to 29 voted for Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Among young Americans, 39% identified the economy as their top issue, followed by 16% pointing to abortion and 11% pointing to both immigration and student debt, according to the poll. Additionally, 49% of voters aged 18 to 34 considered themselves patriotic. (RELATED: Another Poll Shows Biden Struggling With Crucial Voting Bloc Ahead Of 2024)

The majority of Americans believe Trump would do a better job handling the economy than Biden, according to an NBC News poll released on Feb. 4. Trump leads Biden by 2.1 points in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls conducted between Jan. 29 and Feb. 22.

Other polling suggests that Biden’s new-found weakness among young voters is tied to the president’s approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with young people viewing Biden as too pro-Israel. Young Democrats in Michigan, an important swing state, are threatening to withhold their support for the president in November.

Axios’ poll gathered information from a sample of 1,073 voters aged 18 to 34 between Feb. 3 and Feb. 14. The poll had a margin of error of three points.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.