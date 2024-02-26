‘Cancer On The American Dream’: John Kennedy Rips ‘Bidenomics,’ Compares Biden’s Polls To ‘Chlamydia’

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy ripped into Bidenomics Monday on Fox News and compared President Joe Biden’s poll numbers to a common sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Kennedy appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the current economic peril Americans are facing as inflation has continued to affect voters’ wallets. Fox host Sean Hannity asked the Louisiana senator his thoughts on Biden’s “shifting of blame” for the economic crisis, noting that Americans have been spending a large percentage of their income just on food. (RELATED: John Kennedy Cracks Up Biden Official Before Hitting Her With Zinger: ‘Trying To Defend A Fungal Infection’)

“Blame big oil, blame big business. The border isn’t his fault, nothing’s his fault,” Hannity said. “Everything is Trump’s fault. The border’s safe and secure, but now it’s the Republicans’ fault. When you think of this number, that Americans spend more on food, more of their income as a percentage on food than at any other point in the past 30 years, Senator. I think those people see and feel the real impact of ‘Bidenomics’ in real-time. Will they get away with this shifting of blame?”

“Sean, I did not think President Obama was a very good president but compared to present Biden, President Obama just shoplifted,” Kennedy responded. “President Biden stole the whole bank. President Biden’s inflation not only hurts people, but it hurts business’. Shrinkflation exists when a business needs to raise its prices because costs have gone up as a result of inflation, but it’s scared to raise its prices because it’s scared people won’t buy its product. So it saves money by making a smaller product.”

“Unless you were homeschooled by a day drinker, you can see that shrinkflation and inflation are just different sides of the same coin,” Kennedy went on. “Any economist, any reputable economist who didn’t get his degree from Costco will tell you that President Biden’s economic policies caused both inflation and shrinkflation. Now I don’t hate anyone, and that includes President Biden, but when he tries to blame shrinkflation and inflation on small business people you have to consider the source.”

“So much of the attention right now is on present Biden’s age,” Kennedy continued. “It’s true that it takes longer than a trip to Jupiter for him to walk across the stage. But we can’t lose sight of the fact that his economic policies have been, almost every time, reliably and dependably wrong. His inflation is a cancer on the American dream. And the American people have figured it out and that’s why if you believe the polls, the president is polling right up there with chlamydia.”

Recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that in 2022 Americans have been spending roughly 11.3% of their disposable personal income on food alone. The spike in spending is at its highest level since 1991 when it sat at 11.4% during George H.W. Bush’s term, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Since the implementation of the Biden Administration’s economic policies, food-at-home prices increased an average year-over-year of 5% in 2023 in addition to the 11.4% increase from the prior year, in comparison to the 2.5% average yearly increase over the last 20 years, according to the USDA. Biden inflation prices peaked in June 2022 at a year-over-year of 9.1%, and have failed to recede below 3%.