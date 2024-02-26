With nearly every issue and poll swinging in his favor, former president Donald Trump seems set to take his revenge in November. Even with all their support from the media, corporate America, and celebrities — not to mention procedural advantages — Democrats might be powerless to stop him. However, their last best hope might rest with a well-placed Republican saboteur, who one GOP strategist says is gearing up for a third-party run.
Dems’ Only Hope To Stop Trump Landslide Rests With Single Republican Saboteur
ANALYSIS
(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size: