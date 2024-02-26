REPORT: Man Confronts Person Who Allegedly Kicked His Dog, Gets Stabbed In Head

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the head in downtown Seattle.

Christopher Burns and his partner, Mathew, were waiting for their food outside of a McDonald’s when a strange man allegedly approached them and started kicking their dog. Mathew and another individual confronted the stranger. That is when the stranger allegedly stabbed Mathew in the head, according to KOMO News.

A man was stabbed in the head, at random, while walking with his dog downtown Seattle outside the McDonalds on 3rd/Pine that’s been taken over by homeless drug addicts. Here’s video from a few weeks ago of the location. It’s always like this. Mayor Harrell stays silent. pic.twitter.com/3bgQRzDefs — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 26, 2024

“This random guy came up and started kicking our dog and attacking my partner,” Christopher told KOMO News.

Christopher held Mathew in his lap as his partner was on the verge of passing out. Matthew was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in “satisfactory” condition, reports KOMO News.

(2) A man was stabbed in the head at 3rd and Pine Sunday morning. His partner told @komonews that they were waiting for a food order when a man kicked their dog. They confronted the man and he stabbed the victim. https://t.co/xXMUEXQroA pic.twitter.com/ooo1aIph46 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) February 26, 2024

“Aid was provided at the scene and the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson told KIRO 7. “Witnesses stated there was an altercation before the stabbing.”

Reportedly, this part of downtown Seattle is known to be dangerous. “It’s always like this,” says Jason Rantz, a local radio host, in a Twitter post regarding the incident. (RELATED: Bullets Fly All Over Blue State’s Highways After It Clamped Down On Guns)