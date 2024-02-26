US

REPORT: Man Confronts Person Who Allegedly Kicked His Dog, Gets Stabbed In Head

Man gets stabbed in the head.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the head in downtown Seattle.

Christopher Burns and his partner, Mathew, were waiting for their food outside of a McDonald’s when a strange man allegedly approached them and started kicking their dog. Mathew and another individual confronted the stranger. That is when the stranger allegedly stabbed Mathew in the head, according to KOMO News.

“This random guy came up and started kicking our dog and attacking my partner,” Christopher told KOMO News.

Christopher held Mathew in his lap as his partner was on the verge of passing out. Matthew was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in “satisfactory” condition, reports KOMO News.

“Aid was provided at the scene and the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson told KIRO 7. “Witnesses stated there was an altercation before the stabbing.”

Reportedly, this part of downtown Seattle is known to be dangerous. “It’s always like this,” says Jason Rantz, a local radio host, in a Twitter post regarding the incident. (RELATED: Bullets Fly All Over Blue State’s Highways After It Clamped Down On Guns)