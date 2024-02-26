CCTV Shows Employee Shooting Would-Be Robber Inside Chicago Jewelry Store

A Chicago jewelry store employee shot a would-be robber Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras inside and outside the Chicago Landmark Diamond Center captured the moment the employee behind the store counter pulled out a gun and opened fire on the suspect as he attempted to bash in one of the store’s glass cases. The man can then be seen stumbling out the door and down the street.

The employee who pulled out the gun has an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and a Concealed Carry License, ABC 7 reported.

A jewelry store employee shot a would-be robber during a holdup attempt in the Loop on Saturday morning, police say.https://t.co/8yogPA0VOK — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 25, 2024

Police then arrested the suspect and took him to the hospital to receive medical treatment for his gunshot wounds, according to CBS News.

No other injuries were reported, ABC 7 reported.

A local resident, Christine, told CBS there should be more of a police presence in the area.

“I think to throw all the responsibility on the business owners or the residences is really not the right way to go,” she said. “The crime is just escalating, and it’s getting worse and worse. We had kids killed a few weeks ago. Now this armed robbery, it’s a shame.”

Neither outlet provided the name of the suspect or the shooter.

The Chicago Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.