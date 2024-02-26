Nashville Punk Band Boots Singer After He Allegedly Doses His Bandmate With Estrogen So He Could Steal His Girlfriend

Today’s wild story of the day: a Nashville punk band booted their lead singer over allegations he continuously dosed his bandmate with estrogen in an effort to feminize him to steal his girlfriend.

“We have decided to part ways with our vocalist Diego due to admission of very disturbing and concerning behavior towards one of our band members and their partner,” the band, Llorona, wrote on Instagram. However, the post appears to have been deleted.

“He has admitted to being obsessed with said partner, and has been attempting to sabotage their relationship by cutting pre workout he frequently gifts from his job with high amounts of estrogen in them,” the band’s post continued.

a dude in a shitty leftist Tennessee punk band secretly dosed one of his bandmates with estrogen in an elaborate plot to make him look less “manly” so he could steal his girlfriend and I couldn’t possibly be laughing any harder pic.twitter.com/O9mdyaAjGs — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) February 26, 2024

“He has been attempting to force a transition onto him for the last 5 months, in hopes that would give him the opportunity to ‘swoop in’ once he looked stronger and more manly in comparison. (Stupid cave man mindset that makes zero sense) This tampering has caused confusion and thousands of dollars in medical bills the past months trying to figure out what’s wrong.”

The band alleges their former singer, who they call Diego, admitted these things to them while intoxicated.

“We would not know any of this unless Diego had gotten way too intoxicated and ousted himself, and then stated an admission to all of this via text. There are many more disgusting details that have been left out for the sake of privacy and general censorship”

Fellas you ever been down so bad that you literally tried to change the chemical composition of your friend’s biology so you could steal his girlfriend? Yeah, me neither.

This dude was allegedly about to get sneak-transitioned. Wild.

The alleged victim clarified further in stories posted to the band’s Instagram, claiming he’s had numerous physical changes and health issues as a result of the alleged hormone dosing.

“I have had physical changes from the hormones besides stomach ulcers, weight loss, and muscle fatigue that I will not get into, as well as notable mental changes,” he wrote.

The band also posted alleged text messages from Diego, in which he appeared to admit to the offense. “I was really drunk and told sixx and his fiancé that I was obsessed with her and had a deep hatred for sixx and gave sixx estrogen to get [an] edge up on him.” (RELATED: Detransitioner Sues Medical Professionals Who Gave Her A Double Mastectomy At 16)

Leftists gonna leftist, I guess? The band, which has the gay pride and the trans flag in their bio, are reaping what they sew. You want a sex change? You got it, baby! You want to transition the youth? You can start with yourselves.

But also, the dude who was apparently in need of some emasculating , is a purple-haired drummer in a punk band. I don’t think “manly” is what his girl is into.