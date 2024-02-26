Watch This Athlete Go Full ‘Forrest Gump’ On The Pitch In Jaw-Dropping Fashion

A video shared Monday by the Tondu Rugby Football Club (RFC) from Aberkenfig, South Wales, shows a player going full Forrest Gump in one of the most excellent tries I’ve ever seen.

You’ll be hard pressed to not scream at your phone or laptop while watching this fella go from one end of the pitch to the other to score the most iconic try I’ve witnessed outside of the Six Nations. The player in question was nicknamed “Trefforest Gump” by the Welsh Bollocks Twitter channel because, boy, can this kid run — and Treforest is the name of a small village not too far from Aberkenfig — so it’s a fun play on the movie “Forrest Gump.”

Bro Rugby is on another level #rfc pic.twitter.com/BFOF5f7CKi — Tondu RFC (@WaterWheelers) February 26, 2024

It’s unclear who the kid plays for, as all Tondu said in the original post was “Bro Rugby is on another level.” The clip shows players from the opposing team doing everything they can to tackle this kid, but he beats them away like mayflies. (RELATED: Body Of Athlete Found A Year After He Vanished)

Tondu RFC did not immediately respond to emails from the Daily Caller, so we have no idea who this player is, but we can only assume he’s the next Shane Williams. Williams is one of Wales’ most famous and successful rugby players in history, best known for being impossible to catch once he gets running.

And if Wales doesn’t up its game and get some fresh new faces onto the squad, we’ll never win a Grand Slam again.