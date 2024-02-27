‘WHAT’S THAT SMELL’: Pittsburgh Panthers Lacrosse Team’s Twitter Fuels Speculation That Ref Had Mid-Game Accident

The University of Pittsburgh women’s lacrosse team just mercilessly Twitter trolled a referee who appeared to have a brown substance running down her leg Monday.

‘WHAT’S THAT SMELL,” the team tweeted with a nose emoji. “It’s a Jill Fenech stanky leg after her first goal of the season!”

WHAT’S THAT SMELL 👃 It’s a @jill_fenech stanky leg after her first goal of the season! 🦵 Pitt 16, Detroit Mercy 3 pic.twitter.com/GJOoGcX4ur — Pitt Lacrosse (@Pitt_WLAX) February 26, 2024

The tweet came after their 16-3 victory over Detroit Mercy, where one of the game’s referees appeared to have a sticky brown substance running down her leg.

A ref pooped herself during a Pitt lacrosse game and then the Pitt account just… tweeted it out. 💀 That’s cold man, real cold. pic.twitter.com/xOY0fGWYOt — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) February 27, 2024

Just absolute savagery from the Pitt social media department. (RELATED: NBA Franchise Heats Up Stephen A Smith Flame War With Hilarious Troll Tweet)

In all likelihood, the referee did not poop herself while refereeing a woman’s lacrosse game. If she did, I highly doubt she would just carry on reffing, but the Pitt tweet is obviously going to fuel speculation to the contrary.

It’s actually far more likely the ref opened up a cut on her knee and that the substance on her leg is dried blood, but there’s really no funny pun for a referee’s bloody knee … at least not one that’s PG-13 appropriate.

This poor lady, though. She is going to be hearing it from every colleague and co-worker for weeks after Pitt just blew up her spot like that.