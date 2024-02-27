‘Why Would You Speculate?’: Trump Attorney Grills Key Witness Over Text That Could Blow A Hole In Fani Willis’ Defense

An attorney for former President Donald Trump grilled a key witness Tuesday on why he sent a defense attorney a text confirming the start date of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.

Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney, testified Tuesday that he was “speculating” when he told Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, via text that Willis’ relationship with Wade began years before he was hired. Trump attorney Steve Sadow asked Bradley, who repeatedly stated during the hearing that he did “not recall” when the relationship started, why he would “speculate” about such a piece of information when he knew Merchant was trying to establish the timeline for her motion to disqualify the district attorney.

“It started when she left the DA’s office and was judge in South Fulton,” Bradley’s text to Merchant before she filed the motion said, according to a message read during the hearing. “They met at the municipal court CLE conference.”

Willis and Wade have both maintained that their relationship did not begin until 2022, after Wade was hired as special prosecutor to work on the case against Trump.

Bradley previously took the witness stand during a hearing earlier this month, where he declined to answer most questions due to attorney-client privilege. Judge Scott McAfee ordered Bradley to the stand again after determining during a closed-door meeting with him Monday that some of his communications with Wade regarding his romantic relationship with Willis were not covered under attorney-client privilege.

WATCH:

Sadow continued to press Bradley on why he would make this kind of a claim about the start of Willis and Wade’s relationship if he did not know it was true.

“Why would you speculate when she was asking you a direct question about when the relationship started?” Sadow asked.

“I have no answer for that,” Bradley said.

“Except for the fact that you do in fact know when it started, and you don’t wanna testify to that in court,” Sadow said. “That’s the best explanation.”

Throughout the hearing, Bradley continually said he could “not recall” the answers to questions asked by defense attorneys, including when he gained knowledge of their relationship.

