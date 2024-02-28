‘Literally In Revolution’: Ex-Judge Compares ‘MAGA Movement’ To 1776 As SCOTUS Accepts Trump Immunity Case

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig warned viewers Wednesday on MSNBC about the similarities between the “MAGA movement” and the revolution of 1776, following the SCOTUS decision to accept former President Donald Trump’s immunity appeal.

Luttig appeared on “Deadline: White House” to discuss the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments for Trump’s presidential immunity appeal. Due to the pick up from SCOTUS, special counsel Jack Smith’s case, which claims that Trump allegedly challenged the election results from 2020, will now be paused until the high courts rule on Trump’s appeal. (RELATED: Jack Smith Has A Habit Of Trying To Shield Trump Case Info From The Public)

Host Nicolle Wallace asked the judge on an MSNBC panel what could be expected now that Smith’s case is prolonged. Luttig claimed the “intellectual underpinnings” of the “MAGA movements” are comparable to the 1776 revolution.

“America fought one revolution almost 250 years ago, in order that there would never be another revolution. And the Constitution prescribes that there will not be another revolution,” Luttig said. “But the intellectual underpinnings of the MAGA movement, the intellectual underpinning sound literally in revolution. And they compare what they are about, those people, to the revolution we had in 1776. That is what’s at issue in the next nine months.”

Trump’s immunity appeal will be the second case the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up involving the former president. The justices previously heard oral arguments from Trump’s appeal of Colorado’s decision to remove the former president from the state’s GOP primary ballot, which claimed he had allegedly violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

The justices are now scheduled to hear oral arguments regarding presidential immunity from Trump’s attorneys during the week of April 22.