Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden displayed some weaknesses in the Michigan primary election that could potentially prove fatal in November. Conservatives have been gloating over Biden’s “uncommitted” voters, but Trump has his own vulnerabilities, with Nikki Haley peeling off some voters in the middle. However, Trump still has the advantage; his hurdles are much easier to overcome.
Michigan Shows Biden Has Much Bigger Problem To Overcome Than Trump
ANALYSIS
(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size: