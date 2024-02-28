Super PAC Boosting RFK Jr. Says It Has Enough Signatures To Get Him On The Ballot In Two Crucial Battleground States

The main super political action committee (PAC) boosting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential bid announced on Tuesday it has gathered enough signatures to get the independent on the ballot in Arizona and Georgia.

Kennedy has already gotten on the ballot in Utah, and his campaign announced Jan. 23 that it gathered the required signatures to secure access in New Hampshire. In addition to the two battleground states, American Values 2024 said it now plans on gathering enough signatures to secure ballot access in California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to announce that AV24 has met the signature requirements to get Robert F Kennedy Jr. on the ballot in Arizona and Georgia,” Tony Lyons, co-founder of American Values 2024, said in a statement. “The grassroots energy and momentum give us more confidence than ever in our ability to knock out the remaining states on our list of states quickly.” (RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Qualifies For First State Ballot In Utah)

American Values 2024 brought in $18.5 million during the second half of 2023, and entered the election year with $14.8 million cash on hand, according to a Federal Election Commission filing. The super PAC also spent $13.4 million during the time period.

Former President Donald Trump won Arizona and Georgia in the 2016 election, but lost both to President Joe Biden by less than one point, respectively, the following cycle. The RealClearPolitics average for 2024 rematches in both states indicates that Trump would beat Biden by 4.7 points in Arizona and 6.8 points in Georgia.

With Kennedy and other third-party candidates on the ballot, an Emerson College survey released Feb. 22 indicated that the independent would secure 8% support, behind Trump and Biden at 43% and 37%, respectively. The same pollster published a Georgia survey the day before, which found the former president leading Biden by nine points, followed by Kennedy with 6% support.

Kennedy’s campaign announced on Feb. 22 that his supporters collected the required amount of signatures in Hawaii to establish the “We The People” party, which will nominate the independent for president. The independent’s supporters have also filed the paperwork to form the “We The People” party in California, Delaware, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas, according to the campaign.

The independent originally ran in the Democratic primary, but changed his party affiliation in early October due to what he viewed as the need to do away with the tw0-party system, as well as his discontent with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

