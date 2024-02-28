Trump Removed From Illinois Ballot

An Illinois judge removed Former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot Wednesday, basing his ruling on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” according to court documents.

Cook County Judge Tracie Porter removed Trump from the state’s ballot before the upcoming GOP primary scheduled for March 19. Porter based the decision on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection ban,” prohibiting elected officials from holding office if they committed an insurrection. The ruling by the judge will stay until March 1 in anticipation that the former president will appeal the decision, court documents stated.

“The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed, according to the procedures within their administrative authority,” the ruling stated.

The ruling comes a month after an anti-Trump challenge was unanimously dismissed by the Illinois State Board of Elections, which tossed the case due to claims that it didn’t have jurisdiction to review the issue. (RELATED: The Supreme Court Is About To Weigh In On Trump’s Ballot Eligibility. Here’s What You Need To Know)

In surprise move, Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot based on “insurrectionist ban.” The decision is paused, giving him time to appeal. https://t.co/I8qdf9kBTB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 29, 2024

Illinois had become the third state to remove Trump from the state’s GOP primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court was first to disqualify the former president from their ballot in December 2023, with the court ruling in a 4-3 decision that Trump had allegedly violated the 14th Amendment. Soon after, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows removed Trump from the ballot as well after she held a hearing on three challenges of the former president.

Both decisions by Colorado and Main have been paused since Trump appealed the rulings to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Illinois challenge was brought forward by a left-wing funded legal advocacy group called Free Speech For People, who failed in their previous attempts of removing the former president from the ballot in Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon.

Porter held a hearing in late January with Trump attorneys, questioning them on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The former president’s attorneys argued the incident was a “political riot” and not an insurrection, CNN reported.

“It was about one government act, and there’s no indication that the rioters had any plan,” Trump attorney Nicholas Nelson stated. “They were just angry.”

Trump has notably not been legally convicted of any criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 event. The former president will be able to appeal the decision within the state’s courts.