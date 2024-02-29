EXCLUSIVE: COVID Committee Presses FDA On Rushed Vaccine Approval

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup sent a letter Thursday to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf regarding an investigation into possible political interference on the accelerated approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which mentions a recent Select Subcommittee hearing where Dr. Peter Marks’ testimony suggested that the FDA’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine may have been rushed in order to meet timing set by government entities. On the day immediately following the FDA’s approval of the vaccine, the Biden Administration called for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The letter also requests transcribed interviews with Dr. Marks and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, and also asks Califf to provide documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine approval process.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) is continuing its investigation into the COVID-19 vaccine approval and regulatory processes, including any attempts by outside entities to wrongly influence those processes. We first wrote to you on this issue on March 10, 2023, but recent testimony from Dr. Peter Marks indicates that further investigation remains necessary,” Wenstrup wrote in the letter.

During a Feb. 15 hearing, Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer asked Marks, “Do you recall any conversations regarding the need to approve the vaccines in order for it to then be mandated?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Secretary Of Defense To Reconsider Vaccine Mandate In Light Of New CDC Guidance)

“There was an acknowledgment that an approval could allow vaccine mandates to occur,” Marks said in response.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Here Is What Wenstrup Calls For In The Letter:

All documents and communications, complete and unredacted, regarding a memo sent by Dr. Gruber on July 15, 2021, which described her rationale and logic for why it was not possible to further abbreviate the BLA review.

All documents and communications regarding a Zoom meeting attended by Dr. Gruber, Dr. Krause, Dr. Marks, Dr. Woodcock, and Julia Tierney on July 19, 2021, where they discussed review of Pfizer/BioNTech’s BLA for Comirnaty, COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

All documents and communications, including with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Executive Office of the President (EOP), regarding accelerated review of Pfizer/BioNTech’s BLA for Comirnaty, COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

All documents and communications, including with the CDC and EOP, regarding increased evidence of association of mRNA vaccines and the development of myocarditis or pericarditis, particularly regarding a pediatric plan to study this association

All documents and communications, including with the CDC and EOP, regarding or referring to mandating COVID-19 vaccines, or the inability for states to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations before the BLA for Comirnaty was approved.

All documents and communications regarding the appointment of Dr. Marks to take over the review of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s BLA for Comirnaty, COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

All documents and communications regarding the departure of Drs. Marion Gruber or Phillip Krause from the Administration

Wenstrup also renewed the committee’s request for interviews with Marks and Woodcock. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: US Military Might Lose $4 Billion Due To Pentagon’s COVID Vaccine Mandate, According To Rep. Gaetz)

Wenstrup called for responses to his inquiries no later than March 14, 2024.