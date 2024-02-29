ICE Arrests Portuguese Illegal Immigrants Charged In Connection To Infant’s Death

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents arrested three unlawfully present Portuguese nationals Feb. 17 in connection with the death of a 1-year-old baby, according to a Thursday news release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The three Portuguese were arrested Feb. 11 by local police in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and charged with child endangerment, the release said. Though the ICE release did not identify the illegal aliens, a Boston.com article about the death identified them as 22-year-old Carolina Ledo, 25-year-old Daniela Ledo and 32-year old Carla Sousa.

The alleged father of the infant was charged with manslaughter, three counts of second degree child abuse and child endangerment, the ICE release says. Two of the women overstayed after receiving visa waivers, while the third overstayed a tourist visa granted in 1998. (RELATED: Dem Rep Says ‘One Instance’ Of Murder ‘Shouldn’t Shape’ US Immigration Policy After Nursing Student Killed)

Boston ICE announced today the arrest of three illegal immigrants charged in the death of a Rhode Island infant. Police found the unresponsive boy with bruises on his face after an emergency call to their residence and the boy later died. Source: https://t.co/AGUj1y7iIu — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) February 29, 2024

The three Portuguese women were released after posting bail, according to the ICE release, before being apprehended by ERO.

“The alleged crimes of these unlawfully present individuals resulted in the death of an innocent child,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in the release. “Those who commit crimes against children must be held accountable. Unlawfully present foreign nationals posing a danger to our New England communities cannot expect to escape the consequences of their actions.”

Police found 1-year-old Santiago Ledo unconscious and not breathing while noticing “significant bruising” on his face after a 911 call, according to the Providence Journal.

The baby’s father was identified as 25-year-old Joao Resendes, according to Boston.com.

