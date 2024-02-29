Missouri AG Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood Over Allegedly ‘Trafficking’ Minors To Obtain Abortions

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey of Missouri announced a lawsuit against a Planned Parenthood chapter on Thursday, accusing it of “trafficking children” across state lines to get abortions without parental consent.

The lawsuit accused Planned Parenthood Great Plains of violating state law by aiding minors in obtaining out of state abortions without parental consent. Bailey is asking for the court to issue an injunctive relief and bar the defendant from providing financial or transportation assistance for minors to receive the procedure, according to the court document. (RELATED: ‘COVID Was A Trojan Horse’: Missouri AG Reacts To Judge’s Ruling Against Biden Admin’s Censorship Efforts)

“Missouri law forbids any person to assist a minor in obtaining an abortion without parental consent, even if the abortion occurs across state lines and is legal in that other State,” the filing reads.

🚨BREAKING: Today, I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent. This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

The 18-page complaint cited undercover video from an investigation by Project Veritas, during which employees allegedly told the undercover reporter they could “help” take a 13-year-old to Kansas for an abortion without the child’s parents learning about the procedure. The filing also cited a second video from Project Veritas, in which employees at a Planned Parenthood in Kansas confirmed that minors came from out of state “all the time.”

“This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. What they conceal and conspire to do in the dark of night has now been uncovered. I am filing suit to ensure it never happens again,” Bailey said in a press release. “As a father who held my daughter in my arms for the single hour of her life before she died, I know firsthand how important it is to protect life. Our children are the future. It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this pattern of abhorrent, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.