Donny Deutsch Lays Out Biden’s Path To Victory: ‘Scare The Sh*t Out Of People’

MSNBC analyst Donny Deutsch said Friday President Joe Biden needs to “scare the shit out of people” to defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump currently leads Biden by 2% in the RealClearPolitics average of national general election polls for a head-to-head matchup, a lead that grows to 3.5% when independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West are included. Deutsch said that Biden’s best roadmap to win was to make Americans fear Trump. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Claims Union Soldiers Died So Candidates Like Trump Could Be Kept Off Ballot)

WATCH:



“Here’s the campaign the Democrats need to run, and I’ve been thinking about this a lot,” Deutsch told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace. “There are four people that need to step forward: [Former White House Chief of Staff John] Kelly, [former Secretary of Defensee James] Mattis, [former National Security Advisor H.R.] McMaster and [former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley. And there needs to be a general campaign where these generals, who have worked with him need to turn to the American public and turn to the camera and say, ‘You don’t understand how scary this can be. We really can go over a cliff here.’”

“These people – patriots – need to start to stand up because that’s who America listens to. I think if you do the right campaign with those four guys, and you continue to put the message out – you’re going to lose control of your bodies, women, immigration will even get worse, as it did the first time with Donald Trump,” Deutsch continued. “Our democracy is really, really, really on [the] line here and our way of life will change. Get people– scare the shit out of people.”

Biden has an average job approval rating of 40.8% in polls from Feb. 1-29, according to RealClearPolling, while an average of 23.9% of respondents said the country was on the right track.

