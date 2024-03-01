Nation’s First-Ever Trans Voting Center Set To Open In Blue State

The first-ever transgender voting center is opening its doors on Saturday for the California primary election, according to CBS News.

The Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center in Los Angeles County will be available to voters from March 2 to March 5 and while it is open to all Californians, the center is mainly focusing on creating a safe environment for the LGBTQ community to vote in, CBS News reported. Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis visited the center Thursday and touted it as a “significant milestone” for LGBTQ Americans, according to KFI, a local media outlet. (RELATED: There’s A Few Major Warning Signs For Biden After Latest Primary Contest)

“By providing a safe and affirming space for the transgender community to exercise their fundamental right to vote, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring every Californian has equal access to the ballot box,” Kounalakis said, according to KFI.

The center was named after Connie Norman, also known as the “AIDS Diva,” according to the center’s website, and “acts as a home to raise up and empower the next generation of activists and members of our community.” Nearly 120 voting centers in Los Angeles County opened last weekend and an additional 525, including the Connie Norman Center, will open Saturday, according to CBS.

The state’s primary is on Tuesday, March 5, and the polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific Time. The center will also be open for the November election, according to CBS News.

City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky also paid a visit to the center Thursday and said that she “couldn’t be prouder” that her district will host the first transgender voting center, WEHO Times, a local media outlet, reported.

“As extremists across the country continue their endless attacks on both the LGBT community and our democracy, Los Angeles must stand as a beacon of hope,” Yaroslavsky said. “I want to thank CONOTEC for opening this voting center and for the critical work they do every day to support the needs of the Los Angeles transgender and nonbinary community.”

