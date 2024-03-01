DAVID BOSSIE: Even The Justice System Has Caught ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Throughout history, tyrants and strongmen in banana republics around the world have chosen to abuse the massive powers of government to investigate, prosecute, and imprison their political opponents for fear of losing power. The death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in his prison cell is the latest example of this brutal practice that makes a mockery of the rule of law and democratic principles.

Due to the strength of the U.S. Constitution and our nation’s unwavering commitment to equal justice under the law, the idea of those in power illegally misusing the levers of government to jail, silence, or erase their top political rivals has never come close to taking hold in America — until now.

With former President Donald Trump’s latest landslide primary victory in Michigan, the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee is now poised to sweep every election on Super Tuesday next week in dominating fashion. This will officially end the farce of Nikki Haley’s inch-deep candidacy and ensure the highly anticipated historic Biden-Trump rematch.

Now, as the general election begins — with only eight months to go until Election Day and just six months until ballots start to get mailed out in some states — the unpopular incumbent president and his partisan allies in state attorneys general offices, prosecutor’s offices and the judiciary will redouble their efforts to take the former president down by any means necessary. As you look at the players involved in the various election year political prosecutions and ridiculous civil suits targeting the 45th president, there’s a common denominator: they’re virtually all elected Democrats or Democrat appointees.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is an elected Democrat and rabid leftist who is in office because she promised to destroy Donald Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are both liberal Democrat politicians elected in the Democrat bastions of New York City and Atlanta. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron is a far-left Democrat judge who was elected in Manhattan unopposed. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed to her position by Democrat President Barack Obama, and the prosecutor in the case she is presiding over is Biden appointee Special Counsel Jack Smith who served under partisan Democrat Attorney General Eric Holder during the Obama Administration for years.

The only Republican appointee to be found in the whole Biden-orchestrated mess is in Florida with U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who seems to be second-guessed by the biased mainstream media on a daily basis and subject to the usual disgraceful political double standards that Americans have become all too familiar with during the Biden presidency. The power structure on the left — the legacy media, the entertainment industry, academia, and the bureaucracy — wants the public to believe that all these prosecutions and civil actions against Trump the GOP nominee for president are all being conducted in a serious, non-partisan manner, but the American people know better. (RELATED: DAVID BOSSIE: Dems Should Be Hitting The Panic Button Over Biden’s Mental Fitness)

The ultra-politicized nature of these anti-Trump proceedings is becoming more and more obvious as each day goes by and because of that, Donald Trump is building an organic anti-lawfare coalition that cuts across the political spectrum. Public survey data indicates that former President Trump is leading President Biden in poll after poll in both national and battleground state matchups. Biden’s approval rating is horribly upside down because his policies — Bidenomics, the open border, and weak foreign policy — have failed across the board.

This is causing Democrat desperation to reach a fever pitch because once the decision was made to politicize the justice system in order to win an election, the toothpaste can’t be put back in the tube. It sets the stage for unorthodox legal decisions to be made based on the 2024 presidential campaign calendar and stopping Trump at all costs before voters can decide for themselves. Alvin Bragg is seeking to gag GOP standard-bearer Trump as he twists himself into a pretzel attempting to try an alleged federal crime in state court. Jack Smith is making all the moves you’d expect from a political prosecutor as he tries to explain why Donald Trump got indicted for having classified records but not Joe Biden. And Democrat Judge Engoron unilaterally fined President Trump $355 million without a jury trial. This behavior is textbook Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Indeed, this is a sad day for our constitutional republic, but let’s not lose sight that it was all signed off on by Joe Biden. No local left-wing prosecutor, no elected Democrat state judge, and no Biden-appointed special counsel would risk going down this dangerous path without the approval of “the Big Guy.” This is election interference, plain and simple, and put in motion because Biden knows he can’t win on the merits. Thankfully, the American people are on to it.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

