‘This Isn’t California’: Fmr Dodger Player Details ‘Common Sense Campaign’ As He Takes Leads In Senate Race Poll

Former Dodger first baseman and Republican California Senate candidate Steve Garvey detailed his “common sense campaign” Friday on Fox News as he takes the lead within the polls.

Garvey appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his rise in the Senate race and his plans for the Golden State if elected. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former Dodger baseball player whether the state has reached a “tipping point” and whether Garvey had a shot to flip the open seat formerly held by the late Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (RELATED: New Poll Finds Steve Garvey Topping Adam Schiff, Dem Field In California’s Open Senate Primary)

“Laura, it’s an honor to be with you. We are finding a pathway,” Garvey said. “This isn’t California. This isn’t this country. You are right, I came here 50 years ago – put on a Dodger uniform. My dream came true, I got to the starting line, spent 20 years of entertaining the people – not only in California, but [in] this country – back when it was the heartbeat of America. It’s not the heartbeat now, but it can be. Because we have to look into people’s eyes and talk to the people directly. Not talk down to them, like our career politicians are doing [by] telling them, ‘California is fine. You should be honored to be [here], you should pay more taxes. You should accept crime in the streets, high inflation. Oh, just look at the homeless, they’ll be fine, they’ll be gone again.”

“What I’m doing is providing a common sense campaign with compassion, building consensus,” he continued. “But it’s also founded on grace and civility. We have to get back to that. We got to get back to we the people, telling Washington what to do. Now they’re listening to me – the polls, in less than 5 months, we’ve gone from zero to 27. Six points in the partial term. And people are saying to me, ‘Steve, thank you for running, God bless you.'”

Garvey, who is currently up against Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and left-wing Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee announced his run for the Senate in October 2023 and pointed out the “stagnant” quality of life within the state. Within a new poll conducted by UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies/Los Angeles Times, Garvey was found to be leading by 27% with Schiff at 25%, Porter at 19% and Lee at 8% among state voters.

Data from the poll additionally showed that Garvey has risen nearly 14 points since January, with Schiff only rising four points, Porter up by two, and Lee dropped by one point.