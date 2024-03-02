Video Shows Former ESPN Michelle Troconis Host Break Down As She’s Found Guilty In Murder Conspiracy

After deliberating for over 14 hours, a Connecticut jury found former ESPN host Michelle Troconis guilty of conspiracy to commit murder Friday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The jury found Troconis guilty of six charges including the conspiracy to commit murder charge as well as conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the second degree, according to the AP.

NEW: Former ESPN host Michelle Troconis breaks down in tears after being found guilty of conspiring to kill Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos. Troconis was convicted of six counts including conspiracy to commit murder. Troconis plotted with Fotis Dulos, who killed himself… pic.twitter.com/YO55nem1WZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2024



The court found Troconis conspired to help her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, cover up the murder of his wife, Jennifer Dulos, and dispose of her body in multiple garbage bags, according to the outlet.

The pair, who were living together at the time, reportedly disposed of Jennifer Dulos’ body in multiple garbage bags they dumped around the city of Hartford, Connecticut. (RELATED: Killer Convicted After Prostitute Found Grisly Torture And Murder Footage On Stolen Phone)

Jennifer Dulos disappeared May 24, 2019, according to the outlet. Fotis Dulos reportedly attacked her in their garage and put her body in his car and drove away.

Fotos Dulos, who was reportedly $7 million in debt, killed himself shortly after prosecutors charged him in his wife’s murder, according to CBS News.

Troconis’s bond was set at $6 million. Her sentencing will take place on May 31, 2024; she faces up to 50 years in prison, according to the AP.

Troconis, who was an ESPN host, maintains her innocence. She has a statement as her X (formerly Twitter) profile banner reading, “It’s been 4 and 1/2 years since I was wrongly accused. Today, I stand here with my family and friends by my side, their love and support keep me strong. I have faith in Justice and the jury system. And I’m ready to move forward with this trial. Gracias.”