Death Of Mitch McConnell’s Sister-In-Law, Found In A Pond, Under Criminal Investigation

The death of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, Angela Chao, is under criminal investigation, authorities said Thursday.

Chao was found dead Feb. 11 inside a car submerged in a pond on a private ranch in Johnson City, Texas, CNBC reported. The Foremost Group CEO was reportedly extracted from the sunken vehicle shortly after midnight, according to the outlet.

JUST IN: Texas Police are investigating the death of Senator Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law as a *criminal* investigation, say her death was not a “typical accident.” Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has sent a letter to Texas AG Ken Paxton after Angela Chao was found dead on… pic.twitter.com/xU06UfxnZm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2024

“This incident was not a typical accident,” the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Thursday letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to the outlet.

“Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s public information officer made clear to the attorney general material including reports, 911 logs, audio and video evidence should not be released to the media due to the active investigation, the outlet noted. Material “will be released to all requesters” after the investigation concludes, the letter stated, according to the outlet.

McConnell, who announced Wednesday he will step down as the Republican Senate leader in November, reacted to the death of his sister-in-law on the Senate floor, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Here Is Who Will Likely Replace McConnell As GOP Senate Leader)

“This has been a particularly difficult time for my family,” McConnell said. “We tragically lost Elaine’s younger sister, Angela, just a few weeks ago.”

“When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there’s a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process,” McConnell said.