Norfolk Southern Freight Train Derails Into Riverbank

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed Saturday morning into a Pennsylvania riverbank, according to CBS News.

Three rail cars derailed, spilling some diesel fuel and plastic pellets along the Lehigh River near Bethlehem, Norfolk Southern and authorities said, according to CBS News.

“There was a diesel fuel spill into the Lehigh River from the accident and containment booms have been deployed,” Lower Saucon Township Police Chief Thomas Barndt said. “There is also a spill of polypropylene plastic pellets from one of the derailed cars.”

Photos shared across social media show rail cars scattered off the tracks. The locomotive appeared to be hauling boxcars and tanker cars, the outlet reported. At least one photo showed a rail car partially submerged in the river.

🚨 Pennsylvania Another Norfolk Southern Train has detailed in North Hampton County, the Lower Saucon Township area. This happened next to the Lehigh River, where some cars can been seen in. There are “reportedly” hazardous materials onboard, but There are currently no reports… pic.twitter.com/dMK5BQ33QD — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 2, 2024

Emergency responders contained the diesel fuel spillage with barriers called “booms” and vacuumed out the river, the outlet reported. The loose polypropylene pellets from the scene, which landed “predominantly onto the ground” after spilling from one rail car, were also removed, according to the outlet. (RELATED: CNN Failed To Disclose Pundit’s Ties To Norfolk Southern During East Palestine Segment)

No reported injuries or public danger resulted from the crash, officials said, according to the outlet. Norfolk Southern released a statement following the incident.

“Norfolk Southern has responded to a derailment in Lower Saucon Township, PA. There is no threat to the public, no hazardous material concerns from the railcars, and no reports of injuries to our crew members,” the statement said.

“We appreciate the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies,” the statement continued. “Our crews and contractors will remain on-scene over the coming days to cleanup, and we appreciate the public’s patience while they work as quickly, thoroughly, and as safely as possible. We are always working to advance safety. We will investigate this incident to understand how it happened and prevent others like it.”

Norfolk Southern faced backlash after one of its trains derailed and spilled toxic chemicals Feb. 3, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. President Joe Biden waited over a year before visiting the community, just two hours before traveling to a Delaware beach for the weekend.