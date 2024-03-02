DAVID BLACKMON: John Kerry Tries Out A New Climate Catchphrase To Ratchet Up The Fear

In an interview with The Guardian this week, ex-White House climate envoy John Kerry tried out new language to describe the globalist view of what is happening with the world’s climate. Now, according to Mr. Kerry, we are in the midst of a “climate breakdown.”

To review, here is the progression of favored terminology dictated by the globalist elites related to their climate hysteria:

In the beginning, there was “global warming.”

Then, the favored talking point morphed into the more inclusive “climate change” to allow the scaremongers to blame every weather event, whether warm or cold, on their problem.

Next, they elevated the fright rhetoric to a nebulous “climate crisis.”

When that didn’t work to sufficiently hold the public’s attention, they elevated it further to a “climate emergency.”

Seeing their 2024 election year polls lagging, they now move to the even more alarming “climate breakdown.”

Can a “climate catastrophe” or, even better, a “climate collapse” be far behind? Should the elections not go their way this year, we can be sure one term or the other will be rolled out by Kerry or perhaps his successor at the White House, venerable, long-time alarmist John Podesta, around this time next year.

But back to Mr. Kerry. In his puffball interview with the ever-reliable Guardian, Kerry, a life-long demagogue himself, lashed out at critics of the globalist narrative on the energy transition, labeling them as “demagogues” who spread “disinformation.” That latter term has of course become used by the ruling elites of the western world to defame anyone who questions the government’s favored narratives on climate, illegal immigration and every other major issue facing our society. (RELATED: DAVID BLACKMON: Biden’s Anti-Natural Gas Posturing Has Even Dems Starting To Squirm)

To Kerry and other globalist elites like Al Gore and Klaus Schwab, this is a problem since the conflicting information is having the effect of slowing their preferred march towards authoritarian governance in the name of climate change. Their consistent ratcheting up of the rhetoric surrounding the climate issue is designed to create a permanent sense of public alarm that the world is going to end unless we cut the amount of plant food – carbon dioxide – in the atmosphere.

At one point in the interview, Kerry hilariously accuses his critics of being the ones who have introduced “politics” into the debate, claiming, “We have politics now entering into this – fighting for delay and fighting for progress. They’re procrastinating and they’re part of the disinformation crowd that are willing to put the whole world at risk for whatever political motivations may be behind their choices here.”

In fact, of course, pure politics has served as the driving force behind enacting the array of subsidies, tax breaks, and authoritarian mandates that serve as the entire basis for this energy transition. Both Kerry and President Joe Biden love to point to 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act and its hundreds of billions of dollars in green subsidies as the biggest funder of such programs in human history, and they aren’t wrong about that.

Fine, so wasn’t the IRA passed into law via the political process? How else would we describe West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin’s capitulation to a year of arm-twisting by Chuck Schumer to become that bill’s deciding vote in any way other than pure politics at play?

When Biden himself visited the Texas border with Mexico at Brownsville on Thursday, did he focus on doing something about stemming the border invasion his own policies have facilitated? No, he demagogued the climate change issue, an act of pure partisan politics.

The truth is that every aspect of this energy transition is driven by pure politics, not science, as Kerry claims in his Guardian interview. Even the authors of the UN IPCC reports regularly admit that doing everything Kerry and Biden and Schwab and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres want to force citizens to do will make virtually no difference at all in the rate of warming predicted by their carefully selected computer models.

It’s a pure political agenda designed to force authoritarian governance on western democracies. The fact that Kerry feels the need to ramp up the fright rhetoric one more time is a clear sign this destructive political agenda is failing. It’s a real feel-good story.

David Blackmon is an energy writer and consultant based in Texas. He spent 40 years in the oil and gas business, where he specialized in public policy and communications.

