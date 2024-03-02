Ten Percent Of 2020 Biden Voters Now Back Trump: POLL

Ten percent of President Joe Biden’s 2020 voters now back former President Donald Trump, a new poll found.

While 97 percent of voters who cast their ballot for Trump in 2020 still plan to vote for him, Biden is only attracting 83 percent of his previous voters, according to a New York Times and Siena College poll. Trump has a five-point lead overall, ranking ahead of Biden 48% to 43%, the poll shows.

Just 36% of voters say they approve or strongly approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, with 43% of voters saying they think his policies have hurt them personally. (RELATED: There’s A Few Major Warning Signs For Biden After Latest Primary Contest)

Mr. Trump is winning 97 percent of those who say they voted for him four years ago, and virtually none of his past supporters said they are casting a ballot for Mr. Biden. In contrast, Mr. Biden is winning only 83 percent of his 2020 voters, with 10 percent saying they now back… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 2, 2024

Trump has earned voters from blocs that traditionally vote Democrat, according to the NYT. Women are equally split between Trump and Biden, while Trump gained a lead among Latinos, according to the NYT.

The NYT/Siena College poll surveyed 980 voters nationwide between Feb. 25 to 28, 2024 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for registered voters.

Another recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey found the majority of voters in seven key battleground states blame Biden and Democrats for the border crisis.

In the Michigan Democratic primary on Tuesday, Biden received just over 80% support, which some analysts and consultants said is a “warning” sign and indication there is “not a lot of enthusiasm” for Biden among Democrats.

Around 23% of Democratic primary voters surveyed in the NYT/Siena College poll said they were enthusiastic about Biden, while 48% of Republicans said they were enthusiastic about Trump being the nominee.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

