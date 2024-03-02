Tim Ryan Says Biden’s Natural Gas Decision Could Come Back To Bite Him In November

Former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio criticized President Joe Biden Friday for pausing the export of natural gas in an effort to appease environmentalists.

The White House announced in January that it was pausing several liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and ordered the Department of Energy (DOE) to determine how much proposed export terminals impacted climate change. Ryan appeared on the Real Time With Bill Maher show and was asked by the host whether or not it was a “mistake” for Biden to stop exporting natural gas and if it would curb his appeal to voters. (RELATED: ‘Easy Vote’: House Passes Bipartisan Rebuke Of Biden Admin’s ‘Radical’ Natural Gas Restriction)

“Yes … natural gas is 40% of our energy system here in the United States, ” Ryan said before Maher asked him why Biden made that decision.

“Probably to get the environmentalist votes, but the problem with that is that natural gas is 40% of our energy mix here. We saw the greatest decrease in carbon in the world in the United States, we led the world in the reduction of carbon from 2005 to 2019 because natural gas displaced coal, and now it’s a good idea that we continue to do that and export it to the coal-producing countries around the world,” Ryan said.

Ryan also said that the president’s decision would also likely harm his position with “working-class voters” in Pennsylvania where “natural gas has been a huge industry.”

Republicans have expressed displeasure with the president’s decision and passed a bill on February 15 that would lift Biden’s pause on LNG export terminals. The legislation passed by a bipartisan vote of 224 to 200 and the measure is currently waiting to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The U.S. led the world in natural gas exports during the first six months of 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Energy experts previously warned the Daily Caller News Foundation that halting natural gas exports will only embolden foreign producers, ultimately failing to slow down global carbon emissions.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

